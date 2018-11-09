Fun, fun, fun: Beach Boys making a splash into Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Beach Boys are surfing into Amarillo next spring.
The group will perform on March 23 at the Amarillo Civic Center.
The surf rockers are known for hits such as “Fun, Fun, Fun", “Surfin' USA”, “Good Vibrations” and many more.
The concert will feature the updated lineup of the band, including Bruce Johnston, who joined the band after the retirement of Glenn Cambell, and original member Mike Love.
Tickets go on sale at noon on Oct. 16 and can be purchased at Panhandle Tickets.
