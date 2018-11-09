FDA could launch new restrictions on e-cigarette flavors

(CNN/RNN) – New restrictions could soon be imposed on e-cigarettes.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce several changes as early as next week.
Most flavored e-cigarettes in convenience stores and gas stations could be banned, but the products would still be available in vape and tobacco shops.
The FDA also plans to add an age-verification requirement for online sales.
It’s part of the FDA’s efforts to stop minors from buying and using the products; the agency has called e-cigarette use among minors an “epidemic.”
The FDA recently launched a massive education program aimed at millions of teens at risk for the potential dangers of e-cigarette use.
The agency also announced in September that it would investigate the marketing and sales practices of major e-cigarette makers like Juul, Blu and Logic.
The FDA said it’s cracked down on over 1,000 retailers who illegally sold e-cigarette products to minors.
