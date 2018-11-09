Disney encourages you to #ShareYourEars for Make-A-Wish

Amarillo, TX (KFDA) - All are encouraged to ‘share their ears’ this month to help the Make-A-Wish Foundation grant life-changing wishes to children battling the unthinkable.
The #ShareYourEars campaign is a social media fundraiser that benefits the organization with just a pair of Mickey Mouse ears.
From now until Nov. 17, every time you post a photo wearing Mickey Mouse ears or any creative “ears” on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #ShareYourEars, Disney will donate $5.00 to Make-A-Wish, up to $2 million.
The photo must be made public for it to count.
To learn more about the fundraising campaign, click here.
