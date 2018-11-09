Disney encourages you to #ShareYourEars for Make-A-Wish

Disney encourages you to #ShareYourEars for Make-A-Wish
Disney encourages you to #ShareYourEars for Make-A-Wish (Source: Make-A-Wish North Texas)
By Madison Alewel | November 8, 2018 at 8:23 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 8:35 PM

Amarillo, TX (KFDA) - All are encouraged to ‘share their ears’ this month to help the Make-A-Wish Foundation grant life-changing wishes to children battling the unthinkable.

The #ShareYourEars campaign is a social media fundraiser that benefits the organization with just a pair of Mickey Mouse ears.

Disney encourages you to #ShareYourEars for Make-A-Wish (Source: Make-A-Wish North Texas)
Disney encourages you to #ShareYourEars for Make-A-Wish (Source: Make-A-Wish North Texas) (Make-A-Wish North Texas)

From now until Nov. 17, every time you post a photo wearing Mickey Mouse ears or any creative “ears” on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #ShareYourEars, Disney will donate $5.00 to Make-A-Wish, up to $2 million.

The photo must be made public for it to count.

To learn more about the fundraising campaign, click here.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.