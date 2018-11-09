Acting Sunray Chief of Police charged in connection to double homicide

SUNRAY, TX (KFDA) - The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Sunray’s acting chief of police is now facing charges in connection to the double homicide in Sodus, New York.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunray Acting Chief of Police Joseph Flores is being held for tampering with a government document.
This comes after the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on November 5 that former Sunray Police Chief Timothy Dean, 32, was charged with one count of first degree murder and two counts of second degree murder.
Dean’s wife, Charlene Childers, has been charged with conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon.
In a news conference on November 6, Wayne County officials said investigators received information that led police to identify Dean and Childers as suspects in a double homicide.
Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts said Dean shot 28-year-old Joshua Niles and 24-year-old Amber Washburn in front of a home in Sodus on October 22.
Bohlar was charged with conspiracy in the second-degree.
City officials said residents should not see any difference in law enforcement in Sunray as the Moore County Sheriff’s Office will continue to assist with police matters in Sunray.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to follow it and bring you the latest information as it’s made available.
