Xcel warns of scammers threatening electricity disconnection

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Xcel Energy customers in Amarillo should be on the lookout for scammers using scare tactics.
According to a news release, scammers are calling customers impersonating Xcel agents.
The caller claims that the victim is behind on their electric service payments, and that an agent is en route to their home to disconnect their service.
Payment is then demanded from victims, usually involving the use of prepaid debit cards.
Xcel says they will always send disconnection notices by mail first, and they have multiple options for making payments.
If a customer receives a call threatening immediate disconnection of service, they can hang up and call the Xcel Energy customer service line at (800) 895-4999.
