UPDATE: 4 children dead after house fire near Wolfforth Wednesday night

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Emergency officials at the scene of a Wednesday night fire report four children died in that mobile home fire. And now, the father of three of the children has been charged in connection with their deaths.
Firefighters were called to the home just before 11:00 p.m. in the 14000 block of County Road 1430.
Officials with the Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department report the children who died were between the ages of 1-and-7-years-old.
Thursday afternoon, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office announced Wesley Lance Harvey, 28, is charged with abandoning or endangering a child in connection with the fire.
Harvey is the father of three of the four children, and lived at the home with the children and their mother.
The sheriff’s office says Harvey could face additional charges.
Wolfforth, Carlisle and Woodrow volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, alongside deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. The state fire marshal is currently investigating the fire.
Officials with Frenship ISD were able to confirm some of the children who died were students with the school district and gave this statement: “The Frenship ISD family shares our deepest condolences as we grieve today with those who experienced tragic loss in last night’s house fire. We extend our love and deepest sympathies to the families affected as we carry the burden of this tragedy together.”
