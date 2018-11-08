UNITED WAY WEDNESDAY: Jan Werner Adult Day Care restoring hope for Amarillo’s seniors

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Jan Werner Adult Day Care Center is giving Amarillo seniors a sense of independence again.
Rodney Goff said he once felt hopeless until he found Jan Werner. He has been running the pool table at Jan Werner for four years. which he calls his escape during the week so he doesn’t have to sit at home by himself.
“I don’t have to sit at the house and feel sorry for myself," said Goff. "I can come out here three days a week and really enjoy myself.”
Jan Werner picks him up in the morning from his home. Once at the center, he spends his time challenging his friends to a game of pool, working out in the therapy room or just sitting outside on the patio with a hot coffee in hand.
His favorite part of attending the center is the fellowship he has with his new friends.
“It gets pretty boring there at home and this gives you something to do," said Goff. "It stimulates you mentally and physically.”
“Everything at the center is under one roof," explained Day Center Manager Ray Paredas. "The activities, they have the doctor, therapy, a dietitian, so it’s convenient for the elderly. If they stay at home and sit in the recliner watching TV, they don’t get their exercise, they don’t get the proper nutrition that they need to get or just socializing with others. That’s just a big part in continuing to keep them active in the community.”
Goff said Jan Werner not only changed his social life, but his outlook on life as well.
“I felt useless, old and useless," said Goff. "Now I’ve gained goals and I’m more hopeful. I have hope now that things really can be better and that I can be useful. I didn’t think I’d ever get there again, but because of Jan Werner I have. God bless this place. That’s the best way I can put it.”
Because of funding from the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon, those who can’t afford to attend the center are given scholarships.
If you would like to join the 2018 campaign to raise $4 million for organizations like Jan Werner, click here or call (806) 376-6359.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.