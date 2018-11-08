Proposed Community Investment Program guides five years of capital projects

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Community Investment Program, presented to City Council on Tuesday, would serve as a planning guide to spend capital dollars over the next five years.
The Community Investment Program would cover projects happening in the current fiscal year, all the way through to the fiscal year of 2022 to 2023.
“That plan becomes a guidance document for all of our departments across the board for the city to make good planning decisions on what projects maybe another department is implementing that would have impacts on them,” said Kyle Schniederjan, the Director of Capital Projects for the City of Amarillo.
The funding for this plan comes from voter approved Proposition 1 and Proposition 2 bonds and other avenues.
“Our general enterprise funds, the bill you pay on the water bill or your sewer bill or your drainage utility bills, those funds are included, our general funds dollars which are just basically the taxation dollars associated with living and paying taxes to the city of Amarillo,” said Schniederjan.
Part of the proposal includes making sure the necessities are budgeted and planned for in advance.
“For example, across the five year period, there’s approximately $134 million for water and sewer projects so those are the necessities that basically keep the water running to your house and the sewer flowing away from your house," said Schniederjan. "Then, likewise, there’s about $37 million in transportation funds that maintain our traffic signals and maintain the traffic infrastructure in our city.”
The CIP is also preparing for the growth happening in Amarillo.
“There’s a wide range of projects all across the city that relate to each other and facilitate existing maintenance of our infrastructure and facilitate some growth potential for our community,” said Schniederjan.
The city requires a second reading of this ordinance, which will happen next Tuesday, for it to take effect.
