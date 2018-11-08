Potter County Republicans: Recycle your campaign signs

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Not sure what to do with your election signs now that campaigning for the midterm elections is over?
Well, instead of throwing your campaign signs away, the Potter County Republicans Group is urging residents to recycle them.
Recycling your signs put the metal, cardboard, and plastic components back in use to make other products.
“We will take in political signs of any party and we will recycle them,” said Chairman for the Potter County GOP Daniel Rogers. “For example, the BETO signs are primarily cardboard and can be taken to our chipping site.”
If you are interested in recycling your signs, contact the organization 351-0884.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.