Owner of Seaboard Foods pork processing plant to pay $1 million for hiring unauthorized workers

GUYMON, OK (KFDA) - The federal government has announced the owner of the Seaboard Foods pork processing plant in Guymon, Oklahoma has agreed to pay a $1 million civil settlement.
According to a news release, most of the money will go to the Immigration and Customs agency after an investigation showed the plant hired unauthorized workers from 2007 through 2012 and did not complete required paperwork concerning worker eligibility.
About $250,000 of the settlement will go to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office.
The news release says Seaboard Foods cooperated during the investigation and took measures to correct the situation.
