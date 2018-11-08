2 injured in car crash in Memphis after attempt to evade trooper

MEMPHIS, TX (KFDA) - Two people were injured in a car crash after attempting to evade a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in Memphis.
On November 7, a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper attempted to stop a car for a traffic violation on US 287.
The trooper said the driver, 28-year-old Shawn Sullivan of Orange County, Florida, evaded and crashed near the Childress County line, rolling the car several times.
The passenger, 20-year-old Emily Knipp, was ejected from the car and was air lifted to Northwest Hospital in Amarillo with injuries considered to be non-life threatening.
Sullivan was taken to Childress with injuries considered to be minor.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Sullivan had an active warrant out of Florida for failure to appear-possession of meth.
The car driven by Sullivan was also reported stolen out of Seminole, Florida.
The case is being investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol.
