Hitler in war, Merkel in peace: A train car for history

This Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 picture shows the signatures of the Allies and Germans on the armistice document dated Nov. 11, 1918 and displayed at the Vincennes castle museum in Vincennes, outside Paris. On left from top : French Marshal Ferdinand Foch and below : British Admiral Lord Wester Wemyss. The German signatures on the right, from the top : Matthias Erzberger head of the German delegation and member of the parliament, Count Alfred von Oberndorff representative of the minister of foreign affair of Germany, General Detlof von Winterfeldt and Captain Ernst Vanselow representing the German Navy. In addition to the signatures the text above reads in French: "The present armistice was signed on Nov. 11, 1918 at 05:00 am French time". (AP Photo/Michel Euler) (AP)