Hard Freeze Tonight

It’s been a cold day with temperatures in the 30s & 40s. Some spots across the SW areas have gotten close to the 50s. Sadly this storm system was very dry except for some drizzle and patchy fog. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect much colder air to pour into the area. We will experience a hard freeze across most of the area overnight tonight and into Friday morning. A hard freeze means that lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s.