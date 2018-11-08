Facebook blocks fake accounts but election battle goes on

FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook says it has blocked 115 accounts for suspected “coordinated inauthentic” behavior on the eve of U.S. midterm elections. The social media company said in a blog post late Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 that it shut down 30 Facebook accounts and 85 Instagram and says it’s investigating them in more detail. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke)