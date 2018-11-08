Doppler Dave is monitoring snow potential by Monday

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Our recent cold front has resulted in a couple of days in a row of cloudy and cold weather, but we will welcome the return of sunshine tomorrow.
This cold snap provided a bit of drizzle, but never really generated much in the way of wintry precipitation.
After we clear out for Friday and Saturday, however, that could change with the approach of another system that appears to carry more potential for snow than this last one.
Of course, being a few days away this is certainly not set in stone, but if the current track and timing of an approaching upper level system continues, we may see some snow spread across much of our area during the overnight hours of Sunday night into Monday morning.
Once again, the idea of snow amounts and accumulations are very preliminary, but some areas could receive enough snow to cover the ground or even create some travel issues.
Those details will become more clear as the system approaches so we will be issuing updates and discussions to help you plan for the event.
There is certainly the chance that the storm becomes less of a snow making threat, or it is possible the snow potential could get a little better, we simply can’t make that call yet. Just know that it is on our “radar” so to speak and we will keep you informed.
Stay tuned, folks! - Doppler Dave
