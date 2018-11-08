Congress bound, Minnesota's Ilhan Omar enjoys another first

"It's wonderful. It is a great opportunity. But really I am not going from a first to another first," Omar said in an interview with The Associated Press. "I'm going from the state House to the opportunity to serve in Congress, and serve the people in the Fifth, which is a great honor and a great opportunity. ... It is something that is exciting to a few people, but, you know, often times it is important for us to own the moment, celebrate it, and then move on."