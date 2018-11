Cooler temps today with highs in the 30′s and 40′s. Skies will be mostly cloudy. A few scattered rain and snow showers will be possible in the morning before drying out in the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. Overnight it will be a chilly night with temps in the 20′s. We stay cool on Friday with temps in the 40′s. Saturday will be the warmest day with temps back into the 50′s and low 60′s. Another cold front moves in Sunday.