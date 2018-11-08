Clovis police arrest man accused of shooting, leading police on chase

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A man has been arrested in Clovis after police say he shot a man in the neck.
Around 2:30 p.m. on October 26, officers of the Clovis Police Department responded to Plains Regional Medical Center after they received a patient with a gunshot wound to the neck
The 55-year-old man was unconscious and being treated for injuries considered to be life-threatening.
Detectives of the Special Operations Unit of the Clovis Police Department were able to speak with the victim a couple weeks later.
Police say the victim identified 24-year-old Ruben Lopez as the shooter.
On November 6, officers found Ruben Lopez in a convenience store parking lot near 7th and Hull Street.
Officers say they approached Lopez, who was on a moped in the parking lot, and began crossing multiple lanes of traffic in order to evade the officer.
According to police, Lopez crashed his moped into a vehicle and was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center for his injuries.
Once Lopez was released from the hospital, he was taken into custody for multiple arrest warrants not related to the shooting.
The next day, Lopez was served an arrest warrant in reference to the shooting.
Lopez was booked on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated assault with intent to commit a violent felony, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and four counts of conspiracy. He is currently being held at the Curry County Adult Detention Center.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.