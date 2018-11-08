Clovis man sentenced for criminal sexual contact of a minor

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A Clovis man will spend nine years in prison for criminal sexual contact of a minor.
On Tuesday, Nov. 6, 61-year-old Domingo Bolanos was sentenced to nine years in prison.
A Curry County jury convicted Bolanos in July for sexual abuse of a step-grand child who was living in his home at the time. The child was not able to report the incident to anyone until she was removed from the home and placed with her maternal grandparents.
Officials say she was not the only child to be abused in the home.
Bolanos' son, 31-year-old Michael Bolanos, was also convicted of criminal sexual contact with a minor in May of 2017. He is currently serving a 20-year sentence for that conviction.
“It is horrifying to consider the way these two men treated the children under their care. We are supposed to protect our children, these men were preying on them,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Scott Stover who prosecuted both offenders.
Bolanos will have to serve 85 percent of the sentence before being considered for parole. He was also convicted of child abuse in 2015.
