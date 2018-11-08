Child facing life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A nine-year-old boy is facing life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car on Wednesday evening.
Amarillo Police Department officers were called to the 5300 block of East Amarillo Boulevard after a car struck a nine-year-old boy.
Police say the boy was crossing Amarillo Boulevard, not at a cross walk.
The boy was then hit by a Dodge Ram truck, driven by a 71-year-old man.
The nine-year-old boy was taken to a local area hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, while the man driving the truck did not sustain any injuries.
The Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department are investigating the incident.
