Canyon police: WT student died after jumping out of moving car

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - A West Texas A&M University has died after jumping out of a moving car.
On Nov. 6 around 8:30 p.m., Canyon police arrived at the Legends Apartment Complex to find a man lying in the parking lot on the south side of the complex.
The man, identified as 22-year-old Treston L. Johnson from Lubbock, had visible head injuries. Police say the investigation determined Johnson had intentionally jumped out of a moving car, resulting in his death.
Police say there is no evidence that he was forced or pushed from the vehicle.
He was transported to Northwest Texas Hospital where he died upon arrival. An autopsy has been ordered for today.
Police say the evening began with Johnson and three other individuals setting in a car on the east side of the apartment complex. The group was met by another car full of college students. Several of the students were fraternity members or pledges of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.
The fraternity is currently rushing pledges, and an activity or game was scheduled for Nov. 7. The objective of the game was to have pledges bring active members to the fraternity to the lodge on a given day. Police say the event was not intended for anyone to be harmed in any way, and the sole purpose of the event was to form positive relations between the pledges and members.
On the night of the incident, police say it is believed Johnson thought that the event had already started and he was allowed to avoid being taken to the lodge. Police say he would have been allowed to do anything to avoid being taken by the pledge and that leading up to him jumping from the car, all of the students were laughing and being non-aggressive.
The Canyon Police Department will forward their finding to the Randall County District Attorney’s Office for review.
On Wednesday, West Texas A&M University posted on Facebook, saying the community is saddened by Johnson’s death.
Johnson was a senior musical theatre major and is described as a vibrant and active member of the WTAMU family.
