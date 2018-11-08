Ascension Academy producing showing of ‘The Outsiders’

Play based on novel by S.E. Hinton

The production is run entirely by Ascension Academy students.
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The tale of Ponyboy, Dally and Sodapop is hitting the Amarillo theater circuit.

Ascension Academy is hosting a showing of “The Outsiders", a stage play adaptation of the 1967 novel by S.E. Hinton.

The show tells the story of a teen named Ponyboy navigating the conflict between two rival gangs - the “Greasers” and the “Socs."

A sneak peek of the production, produced by Ascension student Lexie Shamir, is available below:

The play will show on Nov. 9 and 10 at 7:00 p.m. at Ascension Academy in Amarillo.

Tickets are available for $20 and can be purchased at (806) 342-0515.

The production will also include an intermission with refreshments provided by Scratch Made Bakery.

