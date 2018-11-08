APNewsBreak: Elliott, Hynde and Gill up for Songwriters Hall

FILE - In this July 7, 2018 file photo, Missy Elliott performs at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans. Elliott, one of rap’s greatest voices and also a songwriter and producer who has crafted songs for Beyonce and Whitney Houston, is one of the nominees for the 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame. She is the first female rapper nominated for the prestigious prize and could also become the third rapper to enter the organization following recent inductees Jay-Z and Jermaine Dupri. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) (Amy Harris)