Amarillo man tells story of diagnosis and recovery from polio-like illness

“By the time that his primary care physician came in, he came in and was like, ‘So I hear you are having post-flu symptoms. Do you have a stomach bug?’ and I remember I was throwing my hands up and I was like, ‘No, that is not what’s going on. Please go back and check and see what’s going on with him.’ By this point he was numb and paralyzed from his chest down. I said, "This is not post-flu,” said Lori Turner.