Amarillo-area Allstates collecting supplies for domestic violence survivors

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo-area Allstate agency owners will be collecting supplies for Family Support Services of Amarillo and the domestic survivors they serve through November 16.
The supply drive is part of the Allstate Foundation Purple Purse efforts to raise awareness and help domestic violence nonprofits in 15 cities across Texas.
The most-needed items include shampoo, body wash, baby wipes and diapers. A full list of items can be found here.
Items can be dropped off at the following Allstate locations:
- Thomas Ahles Agency: 3913 Bell Street, Suite D, Amarillo
- Jeff Donaway Agency: 3606 South Washington Street, Amarillo
- David Hahn Agency: 6605 I-40 West, Amarillo
- Ashley Mauldin Agency: 2300 Bell Street, Suite 18, Amarillo
- Bill McDonald Agency: 6457 South Western Street, Amarillo
- Matt Moles Agency: 3416 Olsen Boulevard, Suite A, Amarillo
