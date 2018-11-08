Air Force to host Cannon AFB water contamination update session

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - The Air Force is hosting information sessions to inform Clovis residents about the ongoing efforts to address the contaminated drinking water around Cannon Air Force Base.
The AFCEC sampled water sources to asses the risk that Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) were in the drinking water and found three locations had been contaminated.
The public information session will have subject matter experts from various agencies, who will update residents on the ongoing efforts and answer questions.
The event will be held November 9 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the North Annex of the Clovis-Carver Public Library.
