Air Force to host Cannon AFB water contamination update session

Air Force to host Cannon AFB water contamination update session
The Air Force is hosting information sessions to inform Clovis residents about the ongoing efforts to address the contaminated drinking water around Cannon Air Force Base. (Johnson, Kaitlin)
By Britt Snipes | November 8, 2018 at 4:45 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 4:45 PM

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - The Air Force is hosting information sessions to inform Clovis residents about the ongoing efforts to address the contaminated drinking water around Cannon Air Force Base.

Last month, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center discovered chemical compounds from a firefighting foam used at the Cannon Air Force Base had contaminated off-base drinking water.

The AFCEC sampled water sources to asses the risk that Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) were in the drinking water and found three locations had been contaminated.

The public information session will have subject matter experts from various agencies, who will update residents on the ongoing efforts and answer questions.

The event will be held November 9 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the North Annex of the Clovis-Carver Public Library.

This map shows the impacted areas near Cannon Air Force Base where PFOS and PFOA have been detected in drinking water (Source: Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center)
This map shows the impacted areas near Cannon Air Force Base where PFOS and PFOA have been detected in drinking water (Source: Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center) (KFDA)

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.