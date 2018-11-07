WTAMU to honor veterans at events this weekend

“There was a group of veterans, about 20 years ago, who began looking at ways that they could remember and honor the lives of those who served and died in their families. And for the past 20 they have been working on a memorial, to build here on the campus, to honor those who are connected to WT that have paid the ultimate sacrifice and service to the country," said Vice President for Institutional Advancement at WTAMU Todd W. Rasberry. “There will be a current Major in the Marines from Albuquerque who will be here to speak and be a part of the dedication as well.”