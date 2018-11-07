WTAMU to honor veterans at events this weekend

WEST TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY, TX (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is hosting two events this weekend to honor veterans.
On Friday, Nov. 9, the university will honor their sacrifice at the WTAMU Veterans Memorial dedication event at their new on campus memorial.
At 10:00 a.m., an honor flight with vintage aircraft and members of the 77th Army Marching Band will participate in the dedication on Old Main’s southeast lawn.
“There was a group of veterans, about 20 years ago, who began looking at ways that they could remember and honor the lives of those who served and died in their families. And for the past 20 they have been working on a memorial, to build here on the campus, to honor those who are connected to WT that have paid the ultimate sacrifice and service to the country," said Vice President for Institutional Advancement at WTAMU Todd W. Rasberry. “There will be a current Major in the Marines from Albuquerque who will be here to speak and be a part of the dedication as well.”
The WTAMU Veterans Memorial honors the students, faculty and staff of those who have fallen while serving our country. The memorial honors 88 men and women.
“There are veterans that go off and serve the country and some that don’t come back," said Director of Veterans Services at WTAMU Leo Reid. “So as a university, as an institution, we remember those who aren’t here and care for the ones that do make it back. So the overall message is that it is something good for the community."
West Texas A&M University will also host their 6th Annual Military Veterans Ball in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center, Legacy Hall on Saturday, Nov. 10. The celebration of service and scholarships begins at 5:00 p.m.
The event will include the traditional presentation of colors, roll call, live and silent auctions and dancing to live music. Dr. Bruce Brasington, a professor of history at WTAMU, will be the featured speaker.
You can find ticket information here.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.