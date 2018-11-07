Workforce Solutions Panhandle holding job fair for veterans

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Businesses from across the area will be in place to interview veterans and the general public this week.
The “Hiring Red, White & You!” job fair, sponsored by Workforce Solutions Panhandle, will be held on Oct. 8 at the Amarillo College Downtown Campus in Amarillo.
Active duty military, transitioning servicemembers, veterans and military spouses are all able to take advantage of early exposure to multiple businesses from the Panhandle.
Xcel Energy, TxDOT, Social Security Administration, High Plains Senior Care, Caviness Beef Packers more will be represented and conducting interviews.
Veterans will be admitted to the job fair from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., while the general public will be admitted from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.