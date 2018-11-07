Present-day items sealed in Helium Monument, sealed in time for 75 years

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - More than 300 items donated to the Don Harrington Discovery Center were sealed in seven time capsules and will be sealed until the year 2093.
“We’ve been storing all the artifacts for the last couple of months since they were taken out and then we’ve been storing the new ones that have been going in,” said Director of Education and Exhibits at the DHDC Kyle Hadley. “And so today, they finally get to seal them up and make sure they’re hopefully good to go for 75 years from now.”
They’re replacing items recently recovered from the Helium Monument time column from 50 years ago.
“Last time, it was in 1993, 25 years ago, was the opening of the first opening of the time capsule from 1968, and then ours is the 50 year, and then there will be one 25 years from now, and then this one will be 75 years from now,” said DHDC Executive Director Dr. Aaron Pan.
While local businesses and city departments donated items of their own, Amarillo citizens donated a wide variety of personal items like a branding iron, restaurant menus, a bottle of wine and campaign gear from this year’s elections.
“There are ballot worksheets and stuff in there so they’ll actually know about who was on the ballots and stuff like that for 2018 which is kind of neat,” said Pan.
“It was interesting to see what they thought important. So it’s anything from you know their business T-shirt or a business card or things like that to a lot more sentimental," said Hadley. “Maybe a letter from their mom or dad or something and then even if it’s hand soap. You know, just everyday items that maybe it’s the same in the future, maybe it was the same in the past. It might change. So it was interesting to the whole, wide gambit of what was going back in it.”
Hadley said he put in an item he made himself.
“It’s called ‘coin-hole’ it’s like the corn-hole game, bean-bag toss but it’s a smaller version you play with quarters and so I put a little game in there with the rules and stuff on it,” he said.
He believes 2018 is a big year of change for Amarillo and preserving it is a big part of continuing to know who we are and where we came from.
“Being here in Amarillo right now, there’s a lot going on, there’s a lot of change and so it’s going to be really cool to see what people thought about now in 2018 compared to in the future,” said Hadley.
