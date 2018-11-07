City of Sunray releases statement on arrest of police officer, former police chief in double homicide case

SUNRAY, TX (KFDA) - The City of Sunray has released a statement after a Sunray police officer was arrested in connection to a double homicide in Sodus, New York.
On Tuesday, Nov. 6, Texas authorities arrested 34-year-old Bron Bohlar at his home in Dumas. He has been charged with conspiracy in the second-degree in connection to the murder of 28-year-old Joshua Niles and 24-year-old Amber Washburn in front of a home in Sodus on October 22.
The City of Sunray released the following statement on Bohlar’s arrest:
City officials say residents should not see any difference in law enforcement in Sunray as the Moore County Sheriff’s Office will continue to assist with police matters in Sunray.
