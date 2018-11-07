City of Sunray releases statement on arrest of police officer, former police chief in double homicide case

Former Sunray police chief and wife charged for double homicide case (source: WROC)
By Kaitlin Johnson | November 7, 2018 at 3:28 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 3:28 PM

SUNRAY, TX (KFDA) - The City of Sunray has released a statement after a Sunray police officer was arrested in connection to a double homicide in Sodus, New York.

On Tuesday, Nov. 6, Texas authorities arrested 34-year-old Bron Bohlar at his home in Dumas. He has been charged with conspiracy in the second-degree in connection to the murder of 28-year-old Joshua Niles and 24-year-old Amber Washburn in front of a home in Sodus on October 22.

Bron Bohlar faces conspiracy charges in connection to the double homicide in Sodus, New York (Source: Moore County Jail)
The City of Sunray released the following statement on Bohlar’s arrest:

The City of Sunray, Texas has been informed that its former Police Chief and a current police officer have been arrested on felony criminal charges related to an investigation in another state. Because this involves both a pending criminal investigation as well as a current personnel matter, the City cannot comment further on this matter at this time.
City officials say residents should not see any difference in law enforcement in Sunray as the Moore County Sheriff’s Office will continue to assist with police matters in Sunray.

