Bowman released from Covenant, will return to Red Raiders Thursday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech Freshman Quarterback Alan Bowman is out of the hospital, and is set to return to the Red Raiders as they prepare for the Texas Longhorns.
In a media release sent Wednesday afternoon, Texas Tech Athletics said Bowman is out of Covenant Medical Center, where he was taken late Saturday night during the Red Raiders loss to Oklahoma.
Bowman was taken to the hospital for a re-occurrence of his partially collapsed lung. He was hit in the rib cage late in the second quarter Saturday by Sooners Linebacker Curtis Bolton as he approached the goal line.
Bowman stayed in for an ensuing touchdown pass to Da’Leon Ward, but sat out of the second half of the game.
He was hospitalized in September following an injury during Texas Tech’s game with West Virginia.
Texas Tech faces the University of Texas Saturday night at 6:30 at Jones AT&T Stadium.
