AP All-America Watch: Sun Devils star WR; Alabama DT

Harry came into the season as one of the most highly touted receivers in the country. He has not put eye-catching numbers as Arizona State has tried to lean heavily on its running game, but he has been steady and productive. No Pac-12 receiver has been a more effective target, according to Pro Football Focus . Harry broke out with his best game of the season last week in a huge victory for the Sun Devils against Utah. The 6-foot-, 221-pound junior had nine catches for 161 yards and three touchdowns. For the season, he has 55 catches for 828 yards and nine TDs.