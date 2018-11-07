Amarillo shelter asking for blanket donations to keep animals warm during winter

November 7, 2018

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is asking for donations of blankets and comforters to help keep shelter animals warm during the colder months.

Although the shelter buildings are heated inside, blankets are needed to provide an extra bit of warmth and comfort.

If you have blankets you would like to donate, you can drop them off at the front desk.

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

