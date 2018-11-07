AAA warns Amarillo motorists about dangers at school bus stops

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Along with the likelihood of sun glare during your morning drive, the change in daylight can also impact the safety of school children getting on and off school buses.
“You can definitely face a pretty hefty fine if you’re not stopping for a school bus when their red lights are on,” said AAA of Texas Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “A distracted or drowsy driver puts everyone in danger on the roadways, including small children.”
Sunglasses and sun visor adjustments are recommended to reduce glares.
Rear view mirrors can also reduce glare from headlights approaching behind.
Research conducted by AAA reveals 90 percent of drivers’ reaction time is dependent upon their vision.
“Making sure that you are being a good driver is part of traffic safety, and that includes making sure that your visibility is good.”
AAA offers these tips for students taking the bus and for motorists sharing the road:
WHILE WAITING AT THE BUS STOP
• Have children wait in a location where the bus driver can easily see them while driving down the street.
• Do not let children play in or near the street. Playing with balls or other toys that could roll into the street is also dangerous.
• Stand at least five giant steps (10 feet) away from the edge of the road.
GETTING ON AND OFF THE BUS
• Children should wait until the bus comes to a complete stop, the door opens, and the driver says it’s okay before approaching the bus door to get onto or off the bus. Your child should use the handrails to avoid falling.
• Warn children that if they drop something getting on and off the bus, they should never attempt to pick it up. Instead, they should tell the driver and follow the driver’s instructions.
• Remind children to stop at the edge of the bus and look left and right before crossing.
WHILE DRIVING
• Do not drive distracted.
• Slow down. Watch for children walking to and from the bus stop as well as standing at the bus stop. Watch for children walking in the street, especially if the neighborhood has no sidewalks.
• Be mindful when backing out of a driveway or leaving a garage. Watch for children walking or bicycling to school.
• Yellow flashing lights on a school bus mean that a bus is preparing to stop. Do not try to pass the bus! Begin slowing and prepare to stop your vehicle.
• Red flashing lights indicate that a bus has stopped to load or unload children. Stop your car and wait for the bus lights to stop flashing before moving your vehicle. Passing a loading or unloading school bus is reckless driving.
