WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo coming to Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The 23rd Annual World Championship Ranch Rodeo will be held at the Amarillo Civic Center this weekend.
From Thursday, Nov. 8 until Sunday, Nov. 11, teams from across the United States will compete in the rodeo.
The four day event includes categories ranging from saddle bronc riding to wild cow milking. The event includes the Ranch Equipment Exposition, Cowboy Trade & Trapping how, Heritage Trade Show, Special Kids Ranch Rodeo and the WRCA Jr. Youth Cow Horse Championship.
Tickets are available online or at the Amarillo Civic Center box office.
