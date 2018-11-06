Woman hospitalized after plane crash landing in Texico

TEXICO, NM (KFDA) - One woman has been hospitalized after a plane crash landed in the Texico, New Mexico area on Monday evening.
According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office 26-year-old Keaton Reed, 63-year-old John Reed and 57-year-old Cammy Reed all from Clovis, were flying to Clovis from Austin, Texas.
Keaton Reed said the plane began experiencing fuel delivery problems, which caused the plane to lose power.
The plane glided to the ground and landed without landing gear in Texico.
Cammy Reed was taken to the Plains Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Both Keaton and John Reed were examined and released by emergency medical services at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
The National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting an investigation for the crash.
