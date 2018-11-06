Warm & Sunny Tuesday

Today is going to be a repeat of Mondays weather. Temps start off in the 30′s and 40′s and warm into the upper 60′s and low 70′s. Skies will be mostly sunny with light winds. Wednesday will be cooler with temps in the low 50′s. We will see increasing clouds throughout the day with rain and snow showers moving in overnight into Thursday morning. Thursday will be the coolest day of the week with temps in the 30′s and 40′s. Snow and rain showers will end throughout the day. We gradually warm back up by the weekend with temps in the 50′s and 60′s. We stay dry Friday through Sunday.