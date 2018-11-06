Our perspective on Amarillo’s road construction

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo still seems like a city of orange construction barrels and cones that rolled out in 2016 and will remain throughout for another few years.
We looked back at the list of projects and compared the start and end dates on many of our news updates. Those end dates on at least 4 projects have been delayed multiple times.
The most obvious signs began two years ago on Interstate 40 and on Soncy.
Road construction has been very frustrating, with multiple projects going on at the same time, but there will be rewards. TXDOT says the mess at Soncy should be largely finished in about a month. The overpass is open, and traffic is already moving better but some drivers are still learning which lanes go which direction at the traffic lights.
As for the direct connector from eastbound Interstate 40 to southbound Interstate 27, the agency says it won’t open until at least February as work continues in the same area on the 26 Avenue bridge. But when it is finished, you won’t have to stop at a traffic light before getting on I-27.
You’ll remember that’s the connector that was open for about a month before the 26 Avenue construction forced it to close again.
And the loop work on Hollywood Road is still pushing west to Interstate 27 with the final paving scheduled to be finished by the end of January.
The overpass of I-27 over the loop is another story. TxDOT’s schedule says that won’t wrap up for another three years.
Today’s Perspective is that this is all frustrating and we want absolute finish dates, but this is major construction with delays that keep coming. We must remember we will be better off when it is finished and the barrels go away for a bit.
