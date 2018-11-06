New York officials discuss double-homicide investigation involving former Sunray police chief and wife

SUNRAY, TX (KFDA) - A former Sunray police chief and his wife have been charged in the case of a double homicide that took place in Sodus, New York.
Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts announced Timothy Dean, 32, has been charged with one count of first degree murder and two counts of second degree murder. His wife, Charlene Childers, has been charged with conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon.
Virts said Dean shot 28-year-old Joshua Niles and 24-year old Amber Washburn in front of a home in Sodus on October 22.
Dean and Childers were both being held on charges stemming from a separate incident unrelated to the shooting on a $1 million bond.
In a news conference on Tuesday morning, Wayne County officials spoke on the investigation and the charges Dean and Childers face.
A couple of days into the investigation, investigators learned information that led to police identifying Dean and Childers as suspects in the double homicide.
Wayne County officials say it is believed Dean pulled the Trigger. Childers was in Texas at the time of the homicide.
Police say Dean was in Sodus for several hours on the day of the shooting.
Dean will be extradited to New York to face the charges.
The investigation into this double homicide is ongoing.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to follow it and bring you the latest information as it’s made available.
You can watch the full news conference below:
