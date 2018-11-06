Mobile health clinic to be at downtown Toot 'N Totum this Wednesday

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo’s Public Health Department will debut a mobile health clinic site on Wednesday, Nov. 7.
From 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., the mobile clinic will be at the downtown Toot 'N Totum at 950 Buchanan Street.
Immunizations and HIV testing will be available at the mobile clinic. Immunizations include pneumococcal (pneumonia), MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough), flu, HPV (human papillomavirus), meningitis, Hepatitis A and B, and Twinrix (Hep A/B combo).
Free rapid HIV and syphilis testing will be offered with results available the same day.
Walk-ins are welcome, and no appointment is necessary. Adults with Medicaid, no insurance or who are underinsured are eligible for immunizations.
Immunizations are $14.85 per vaccine. However, no eligible client seeking immunization will be turned away if they are unable to pay.
If available, please bring a current immunization record.
For more information, call (806) 378-5219.
