Former Sunray police chief and wife charged in double murder case

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A former Sunray police chief and his wife have been charged in the case of a double homicide that took place in Sodus, New York.
Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts announced Timothy Dean, 32, has been charged with one count of first degree murder and two counts of second degree murder. His wife, Charlene Childers, has been charged with conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon.
Virts said Dean shot 28-year-old Joshua Niles and 24-year old Amber Washburn in front of a home in Sodus on October 22.
Dean and Childers were both being held on charges stemming from a separate incident unrelated to the shooting on a $1 million bond.
According to Cindy Barkley, spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Rangers arrested Dean in Sunray on October 29 for charges of injury to a child and he was booked into the Moore County Jail.
Childers is in jail in Wayne County, New York for the same charge.
This is a developing story, we will continue to follow it and bring you the latest information as it’s made available.
