City of Borger to begin final phases of drain improvement project

BORGER, TX (KFDA) - Borger officials are moving forward with a plan for the city’s storm water collection and distribution.
The city received a $275,000 federal grant to help them begin the final phases of the project costing more than $600,000.
“We currently have storm water running above ground instead of below ground and we’ve taken different measures to try to solve this, but this grant will definitely help,” said Assistant Director of Public Works Jason Anderson.
The plan is to alleviate flooding problems and damage to infrastructure in downtown and the neighborhoods surrounding it.
Roads in this area slope downhill and cause water runoff that leads not only to flooding, but the deterioration of existing storm drains.
“Several of the inlets that take the water in have deteriorated at an exponentially expedited rate,” said Assistant City Manager Joe Price. “And so they have not lasted as long as we were expecting and so we will have to replace existing and add to.”
“It affects probably about 1,057 residents,” said Anderson. “These are older houses and at the time that all the houses were built at this location it was adequate. Now it’s inadequate because of all the infrastructures that have changed around it.”
Some areas are set to receive new curb inlets to collect water runoff.
Last month, the city also began tearing down a home affected by serious flooding and will soon transform it into an area to collect and drain storm water.
“One of the houses that flooded we actually bought because of constant flooding is in a very low-lying area,” said Price. “The area is inundated by the central business district as well as it flows from the center of town to the west of town into this one area. And so all the water rushes downhill in that spot.”
Price said receiving federal funding goes to show how important this project is at the state level and to the city of Borger.
“All the engineering is completely done on this project,” he said. “It was basically in waiting because we didn’t have $670,000 to do it, we only had the $500,000 we did in the previous five years.”
The final phases of the project are set to be completed in the next six months.
