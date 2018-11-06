AMC raising prices for Stubs A-List ticket app

(CNN) - AMC theaters is raising the price for its ticket app "Stubs A-List" in select states.
AMC plans to charge $23.95, which is up from $19.95, to new customers in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.
In Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Washington and Washington, DC, the monthly price will move to $21.95.
Thirty-five other states will keep the $19.95 a month rate.
AMC said that Stubs A-List has "beat all membership expectations" and the company is adjusting prices "where the program is most popular."
The app launched in July, and by September had more than 380,000 subscribers.
Changes are expected to start in 2019.
