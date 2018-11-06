Amarillo Economic Development Corporation president and CEO resigns

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation’s (AEDC) president and CEO has resigned.
Barry Albrecht and the AEDC board of directors have mutually agreed to separate so that Albrecht can support his parents while they deal with serious health issues, according to a news release.
Albrecht’s last day with the AEDC will be November 30.
Doug Nelson, the senior vice president of financial services, has been named the interim CEO while the AEDC board of directors search for a new CEO.
“It has been a tremendous honor and privilege to have led the AEDC during a critical time of transformation,” said Albrecht. “I am proud to have worked with remarkable partners throughout the community who are dedicated to making Amarillo the best place to work and live. I wish my colleagues and friends success well into the future.”
During his time with the AEDC, Albrecht has led the AEDC through multiple projects and initiatives, including the organization’s commitment to the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine.
