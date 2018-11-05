Xcel Energy announces partnership with Google

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A new partnership between Xcel and Google could help save you money on your energy bill.
Xcel announced their partnership with Google last week, using the tech giant’s voice-operated tool - Google Assistant.
Customers will be able to use voice actions to ask Google Assistant about ways they could save energy in their home.
The new actions will allow customers to access their account data and use data from devices such as Nest thermostats to make decisions about their energy usage.
Xcel has partnered with Nest since 2015.
