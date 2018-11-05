USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar, former sports doctor who admitted molesting some of the nation's top gymnasts, appears in Eaton County Court in Charlotte, Mich. In a statement late Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, the Walker County district attorney's office in Huntsville, Texas, said that former USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny has been arrested after a Texas grand jury indicted him, alleging he tampered with evidence in the sexual assault investigation of now-imprisoned gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Penny now awaits extradition to Texas. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File) (Matthew Dae Smith)