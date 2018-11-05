Toot ‘N Totum kicking off 2018 Red Kettle Drive with Salvation Army

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Ringing bells and red kettles are returning to Amarillo.
The Salvation Army Red Kettle drive is kicking off with Toot’n Totum on Oct. 5.
The kickoff will be held around 2:30 p.m. at the downtown Toot’n Totum location at 10th and Buchanan in Amarillo.
The red kettle partnership with Toot’n Totum will help at least 130 children through the Angel Tree Program.
According to the Salvation Army, Toot’n Totum has agreed to match the first $100 at each kettle.
