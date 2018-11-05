Texas Workforce Commission awards Amarillo College a $500,000 grant

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Last fall, Amarillo College applied for The Skills and Development Fund Grant from The Texas Workforce Commission.
The grant was awarded to Amarillo College in the spring, and now AC is using the $549,774 grant to improve the certifications of 240 healthcare professionals.
“This is an opportunity for our health care community to be able to get certifications. They won’t have to travel, they won’t have to pay for a class, they won’t have to pay for their certification. This grant actually covers their books, covers the cost of the class and also pays for their certification,” said Melissa Burns, Director of Continuing Health Care at Amarillo College.
Amarillo College is providing 23 specialty areas of healthcare and emergency medicine. Depending on the specialty, healthcare professionals can enroll in courses that are up to 220 class hours but, on average, each course is 16 class hours.
Amarillo College partnered with BSA Hospital, Northwest Texas Healthcare Systems and Amarillo Medical Services to select healthcare professionals to participate in the training that leads to certification.
“These people that have been working in our profession and are absolute professional healthcare providers get that additional training, that lifelong learning, and can maintain that specialty certifications. Because in the area of healthcare, things change on a daily basis - new medications come out, new procedures come out, things that we thought were great, or that’s not really the way we should do it," said Dean of Health Sciences at Amarillo College Kimberly Crowley. “And so to make sure that these people that have graduated and are out there working in the profession get the opportunity to be updated on the latest and greatest, this is what’s happening."
On Wednesday, November 7, the Texas Workforce Commission will present a check to Amarillo College for the Skills and Development Fund Grant.
