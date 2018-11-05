Texas Panhandle Honor Flight preparing for holiday season and next year’s Honor Flight

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Honor Flight is busy preparing for the holiday season and next year’s Honor Flight.
The local non-profit is holding an open meeting for the public, Monday evening at 6:30 at the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association on 1220 S. Polk as they prepare for the holidays and work on preparations for next year’s flight.
Additionally, they are currently looking for volunteers to assist in cooking and serving a Veteran Breakfast on November 10th.
For more information call (806) 290-5337 or visit texphf.org
