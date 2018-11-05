Pleasant Fall Day

We will see quiet fall conditions for the start of the work week. Temps will be seasonal in the upper 60′s and low 70′s. Skies will be mostly sunny with dry conditions. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. Overnight temps drop into the 40′s and 30′s. Tuesday will be another pleasant day with temps in the 60′s and low 70′s. Skies remain sunny into Wednesday. Wednesday will be cooler dropping in to the 50′s. Wednesday night into Thursday rain and snow showers will be possible., Temps will also be much cooler Thursday in the 40′s.